Nigeria: Nasarawa Holds LG Polls February

18 June 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) says the commission has scheduled the conduct of the state Local Government election for February 2021.

The NASIEC Chairman, Henry John-Omaku, made this known when the State House of Assembly committee on NASIEC visited the commission on an oversight function on Thursday in Lafia, the state capital.

Mr John-Omaku said the commission was working toward ensuring that election holds in February 2021 considering the importance of election to societal development.

"We are working hard to conduct the state local government election in 2021, and subsequently the handing over will be by May 28 and May 29, same year," he said.

The NASIEC chairman solicited for the support of the assembly members for the realisation of the local government election in the state.

He, however, said the commission was faced with challenges of utility vehicles, among others.

Responding, the Chairman, House Committee on NASIEC, Mohammed Okpoku, expressed happiness with the commission's activities, particularly on the planned election.

Mr Okpoku (APC Udege-Loko) assured the commission of the committee's support to enable it to succeed in its activities.

He urged the management of the commission to be up and doing toward the success of the election.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.