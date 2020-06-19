Angola: COVID-19 - Sanitary Cordon Violators to Be Brought to Book - Minister

Benguela — The Health minister Sílvia Lutucuta said Wednesday evening in Benguela province that the persons detained for skipping the Luanda sanitary cordon will be brought to book.

Sílvia Lutucuta was commenting on the detection of three positive cases of covid-19 in Cuanza Norte province, involving people who skipped the Hoji ya Henda neighbourhood lockdown.

The minister said it is unacceptable that people insist on inappropriate behaviour, putting at risk the lives of millions.

"Those who insist will be held criminally responsible," she stated.

"Even the three Cuanza Norte positive citizens, after they get treated, will be held criminally responsible, for law infringement," the minister stressed.

Sílvia Lutucuta appealed to people to remain vigilant and denounce those who break the measures of the State of Calamity in force in the country to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

She recalled that under the Public Calamity Situation in force in the country, no one is allowed to travel in and out of Luanda, except those duly authorised for transportation of essential goods, State mission, humanitarian aid and few more.