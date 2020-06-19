Angola: COVID-19 - 11 New Infections, One Death Reported

Luanda — Eleven new positive cases of covid-19 and one death have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections and deaths in the country to 166 and eight, respectively

The information was released Thursday evening in Luanda by the Health minister, Sílvia Lutucuta, during the daily covid-19 update briefing.

Of the new positive cases, the official said, five are registered with the sanitary fences of Multiperfil clinic, five with Hoji-Ya-Henda and one is a resident of Viana, outskirts of Luanda.

Speaking about the death, the minister mentioned a 61-year old patient brought back from Cuanza Norte province, after he had escaped from Luanda's Hoji ya Henda neighbourhood lockdown.

With the new figures, the country's covid-19 records show 166 positive cases, 94 active patients, 64 recoveries and eight deaths.