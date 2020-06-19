Angola: COVID-19 - 11 New Infections, One Death Reported

18 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Eleven new positive cases of covid-19 and one death have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections and deaths in the country to 166 and eight, respectively

The information was released Thursday evening in Luanda by the Health minister, Sílvia Lutucuta, during the daily covid-19 update briefing.

Of the new positive cases, the official said, five are registered with the sanitary fences of Multiperfil clinic, five with Hoji-Ya-Henda and one is a resident of Viana, outskirts of Luanda.

Speaking about the death, the minister mentioned a 61-year old patient brought back from Cuanza Norte province, after he had escaped from Luanda's Hoji ya Henda neighbourhood lockdown.

With the new figures, the country's covid-19 records show 166 positive cases, 94 active patients, 64 recoveries and eight deaths.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.