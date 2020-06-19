Malawi: Govt Releases K10bn for Malawi Elections, MEC Upbeat On Progress - Voting Day May Still Be Affected

18 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Mike Fiko

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has confirmed that government through Minister of Finance Joseph Mwanamvekha will give them K10 billion to help them manage the June 23 fresh presidential elections.

Kachale: Ready to deliver a credible election

Speaking during a late news briefing in Lilongwe on Thursday, MEC chairperson Dr Chifundo Kachale said they are upbeat of delivering a credible fresh election.

"I can confirm from the meeting we had with parliament and government officials that, by Friday morning, we will have the money to help us manage the elections," he said.

He said the Commission had an emergency meeting at Parliament, where committees for Budget and Finance, Legal Affairs and Public Accounts consulted with officials from the Ministry of Finance, Reserve Bank , Office of President and Cabinet on the funding for the forthcoming election.

Parliament gave MEC K29 billion but, so far, only about K20 billion has been released, a move Kachale is upbeat that elections will still go ahead as planned for June 23 which is next week Tuesday.

"I hope that those tasked with implementing the budget will provide the necessary funding to ensure the commission delivers a credible election," said Kachale.

He was commenting on the K10 billion deficit the commission has before it can hold the fresh presidential election next week.

While the money is expected to reflect in MEC account on Friday, logistically there will be some challenges that will affect delivering a credible election on Tuesday and MEC is set to review the possibility of shifting the date.

Kachale further said the 193 pallets of ballot boxes will be arriving Friday morning and once in, processes of taking them to the polling centers will begin.

On transportation, MEC chief executive officer Sam Alfandika briefed the nation, saying the situation has improved with the coming in of UNDP.

MEC confirmed the three presidential candidates and their running mates.

The presidential candidates include Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president Peter Mutharika and his running mate Atupele Muluzi; Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presiden Lazarus Chakwera and his running mate Saulos Chilima as well as Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD) president Peter Kuwani and his running mate Archibald Kalawang'oma.

