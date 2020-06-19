Nigeria: Governor Abiodun Orders Contractors to Complete Abandoned Projects

Abeokuta — The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has mobilised contractors handling all uncompleted projects inherited from the previous administration to go back to work without further delay.

The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in the state, Engineer Ade Akinsanya, disclosed this yesterday after inspecting some of the roads and flyovers under construction in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The inspected roads include the asphalt lane of the Kuto flyover, the Mokola bridge along the Ajitadun-Adatan road and the Panseke-Adigbe road.

Akinsanya reiterated the determination of the state government to ensure the completion of all legacy projects "to boost socio-economic activities in the state."

He also revealed that the state government had released funds sufficient to execute all abandoned projects across the state in record time, saying, "It is embarrassing that many of these projects had been awarded since 2012 and 2013."

The Project Manager for the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), Engr Sewell Zhao, described as "a timely intervention" the release of the needed funds by the state government.

Zhao said, "This will aid the quick completion of projects in record time and thereby remove the stress of motorists, commuters and other road users in the Kuto area."