Nigeria: Windstorm - Six Killed, 600 Houses Destroyed in Kano

18 June 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has confirmed six persons killed and 600 houses destroyed by windstorm in four local government areas of the state.

The Executive Secretary of the Agency, Sale Jili, confirmed the disaster on Thursday in Kano, adding that about 1, 752 were displaced by the windstorm in the past one week.

He listed the affected areas to include Gwale, Rimin Gado, Gwarzo and Kibiya LGAs.

He said the displaced are taking shelter with their relatives in the affected communities.

Mr Jili revealed that one person was electrocuted in Ja'in area while five others died in a collapsed building in Gwale LGA.

He noted that the agency was awaiting submission of a report from other local government councils affected by the disaster.

The secretary added that the Agency had deployed personnel to the affected areas for the conduct of damage assessment exercise, to enable it develop comprehensive data on the disaster.

"We have visited Kibiya and Rimingado and distributed relief materials to the victims as an interim measure to alleviate their sufferings.

"The items distributed included food items, bags of cement, roofing sheets, mats, blankets and clothing materials," he said.

Mr Jili, however, warned communities in flood prone areas to desist from dumping of refuse in water ways to avert flooding.

(NAN)

