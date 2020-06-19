Nigeria: Edo 2020 - PDP Postpones Primaries As Obaseki Remains Undecided

18 June 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ayitogo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the postponement of its gubernatorial primary election in Edo State.

According to a tweet by the party's spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the election will now hold on July 23rd instead of 20th as earlier announced by the party.

"@OfficialPDPNig has postponed its primary election in Edo State to Tuesday, June 23rd 2020," Mr Ologbondiyan said in a tweet from his handle @officialKolaO.

According to sources in the party, the postponement was done to give the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, enough time to decide whether or not to contest on the PDP platform.

The leadership of the PDP on Wednesday met with Mr Obaseki who is seeking a second term in office.

Mr Obaseki was disqualified by his party, APC, from seeking re-election allegedly for submitting questionable certificates.

The Edo governor later announced his resignation from the APC.

However, the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, whom Mr Obaseki blames for his travails has now been suspended from office, following an appeal court ruling.

After Mr Oshiomhole's suspension, Mr Obaseki said he was reconsidering his political affiliation.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

