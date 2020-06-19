Nigeria Immigration Begins Migrants' E-Registration July

18 June 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr Muhammad Babandede has directed commands nationwide to gradually commence migrant e-registration from July 1.

The Service Public Relations Officer, Sunday James, disclosed this in statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Babandede said the directive became necessary consequent on the gradual easing of the COVID-19 lockdown nationwide by the Federal Government.

According to him, as a follow up to the directive, precautionary measures against COVID-19 would be observed at the registration centers as provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

"Routine environmental cleaning of the registration centres before migrants are granted access. Routine checking of body temperature of migrants by the use of temperature measuring tools prescribed.

"Provision and use of hand sanitisers and soap for washing hand, whichever applicable. Adherence to use of face masks; no facemask no entry to registration centres.

"Observance of social and physical distancing as prescribed (2metres apart). Single entry and exit point to control and monitor flow of migrants at each point," he said.

Mr Babandede said maximum compliance from both the operatives at the frontline and the migrants was expected as a safety and precautionary measure to curb person to person spread of the virus.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.