Tanzania: Tpc Plans to Improve Business Network, Boost Revenue

18 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Fatma Abdu

TANZANIA Posts Corporation (TPC), plans to improve their services including developing a business network 'biashara mtandao' that focus on the world's current business.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam on Thursday during a 2nd TPC Annual General Meeting, held in Dar es Salaam, the TPC Board Chairman, Dr Haruni Kondo said that the corporation focused on improving their services that would ultimately boost revenue collection.

"We are happy to inform you that the corporation has now been increasing their profit and will approve 350m/-dividend to the government for the year 2018/19. We expect to continue improving our services for the benefit of the government and all Tanzanians," Dr Kondo said.

According to Dr Kondo in 2016/17 and 2017/18 the corporation provided 250 and 350 dividends to the government respectively through its internal revenue.

"We (board members) and management are working together in ensuring the corporation goals are achieved. We expect to establish new services that reach many people across Tanzania," he said.

Dr Kondo called on all governments and other institutions to continue using corporation's network services as their services are safer than any other networks.

For his part, Poster Master General Hassan Mwang'ombe said that the cooperation has planned to improve their services by establishing many post centers across Tanzania.

"Our main aim is to increase profit from our own resources. We also focused on maintaining efforts in ensuring we collect more profit each year in efforts to support the government agenda of industrializations," he said.

