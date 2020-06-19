Tanzania: Concern As Number of GBV, Schoolgirl Pregnancy Cases Rise

18 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mugini Jacob in Tarime

THE number of genderbased violence (GBV) and schoolgirl pregnancy cases in Tarime District, Mara Region, is reportedly alarming.

A police officer from the Gender and Children's Desk from Tarime Rorya Regional Police Zone said this at a meeting held recently to assess the situation of GBV in Tarime.

Pregnant and rape cases among schoolgirls are the major issues widely reported in the district, according to the officer.

"Cases of pregnant pupils have increased. For example, 17 cases of pregnancy involving schoolgirls have been reported in Tarime at this time of coronavirus (Covid-19) holiday," Ms Hamidiki Omary from the Police Force's Gender Desk at Tarime Office said. She added: "We believe the wave of pregnant schoolgirls will be high after classes resume."

Tarime Town Council Social Welfare Officer Awaathe Mafgi said the reported cases of rape had also increased in recent months.

"We have received many rape cases. Some involve close relatives. It is a big problem," the social welfare officer said at the meeting organised by Children's Dignity Forum (CDF), a national nongovernmental organisation working hard to end GBV acts and child marriage in the region.

The town social welfare officer gave an example of a case involving a girl who was a victim after she was reportedly raped by a stepfather.

For her part, Ms Siwema Sylvester, the Social Welfare Officer in Tarime District Council (Tarime Rural) called for prompt intervention to contain the situation before it got out of hand.

"There is a need for stakeholders to learn and do something to improve children's protection in Tarime District," Ms Siwema said.

The officials also said the coronavirus pandemic had helped to make GBV cases drop from courts due to lack of evidence.

"We lose cases in court due to lack of evidence. Witnesses do not turn up to testify," she said.

A senior police officer from the Tarime Rorya Regional Police Commander's Office, ASP Francis Nyanderere said the issue of witnesses not to go to court to testify over GBV cases was a big problem.

"Lack of evidence is not only a problem in Tarime, but also in other places in the country," ASP Nyanderere said when he was winding up the meeting on behalf of Tarime Rorya Regional Police Commander (RPC) William Mkonda.

CDF Executive Director Koshuma Mtengeti was represented by CDF Programme Manager Dorothy Ernest at the meeting.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.