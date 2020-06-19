Nigeria: APC Inaugurates Committees for Edo Governorship Primary

18 June 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Samson Adenekan

The National Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated a seven-member panel for Edo State governorship election primary and another five-member appeal committee.

The inauguration, held at the APC secretariat in Abuja, was chaired by the party's vice-chairman (South-south), Hilliard Etta, who is filling in for the sick acting national chairman, Abiola Ajimobi.

Mr Ajimobi is replacing suspended Adams Oshiomhole.

Mr Ajimobi was appointed as the interim chairman by members of the NWC on Tuesday, an appointment that birthed the drama at the party's national office on Wednesday with Victor Giadom, the deputy national secretary, declaring himself the legitimate acting chairman.

Mr Giadom annulled the screening process that disqualified the embattled Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, as he ordered for a fresh process.

This was later rejected by 12 of the NWC led by Mr Etta in a separate press conference when they reaffirmed Mr Ajimobi as the interim chairman and went further to name the Edo APC primary election and appeal committees.

Committee

The election committee is headed by the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, while a senator, Ajibola Bashiru, will act as the secretary.

Other members include Abdullahi Abass, Ibrahim Sabo, Ocho Obioma, Amina Muhammed, and Gbenga Elegbeleye.

The five-member appeal committee includes Mustapha Bello (Chairman), Kayode Ajulo (Secretary), Umar Ahmed, Nasiru Junju and Rasaq Bamu.

The APC governorship primary election is scheduled for June 22 without its incumbent governor in the contest.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.