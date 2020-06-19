South Africa: 7 Plead Not Guilty to Looting More than U.S.$132 Million from Bank

19 June 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Seven suspects accused of taking just over $132 million from VBS Mutual bank in South Africa have pleaded not guilty to dozens of fraud and theft charges.

On Thursday, the court set their individual bail at $5,733.

The suspects, including a former VBS executive, where arrested Wednesday during raids in Gauteng and Limpopo provinces.

An eighth suspect did not appear because he was under COVID-19 quarantine.

The suspects are charged with stealing funds in 2018 belonging to dozens of individuals and municipalities.

The National Prosecuting Authority described the looting of the bank deposits as one of  the largest bank robberies in South Africa's history.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.