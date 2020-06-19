Nigeria: PDP Receives Obaseki Today, Postpones Primary

19 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman A. Bello & Saawua Terzungwe

Benin and Abuja — Barring any last minute change, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will today formally receive Governor Godwin Obaseki into its fold, a source told our correspondent.

Ahead of the reception, PDP chieftains were yesterday at the party secretariat in preparation for the event.

The source told our reporter that Obaseki who has been in Abuja is expected back in Benin today.

The state chairman of the PDP, Tony Azegbemi who exclusively told Daily Trust on Wednesday that Obaseki's membership card was ready could not be reached for comment on the reception.

Meanwhile, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP has postponed the Edo state governorship primary election earlier scheduled for Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20, 2020 to Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan who announced the postponement, said the decision was predicated on exigencies of party activities.

