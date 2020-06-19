Nigeria: We'll Strive to Improve Health of Our People - NMA President

19 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hope Abah Emmanuel

Makurdi — The President of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Prof. Innocent Ujah, has said that his administration would strive to improve the health of Nigerians and particularly the Benue people.

Uja also decried the non-availability of a single medical consultant in any government hospital or private facilities in zones A and C senatorial districts of Benue State, adding that the poor state of health care delivery in the country is worrisome.

He made the observation when he paid a visit to Governor Samuel Ortom at the Government House in Makurdi. He urged government, at all levels, to give more attention to the provision of health facilities and welfare of health workers.

"We will see how to improve the health of Benue people. It is regrettable that the whole of Zone A in Benue has no medical consultant in any of the government hospitals or private facility and Zone C is the worst. Our people are not getting the best. My positions; presidency and vice chancellor will be used to improve the health of our people and do the best for Nigerians," he said.

The NMA president described the ongoing strike by the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) as unfortunate, and promised to liaise with the leadership to call off the strike.

"I think the doctors should be well motivated so that they do not often go on strike," Ujah added. Governor Samuel Ortom, represented by his Deputy, Engr Benson Abounu, frowned at the poor health care delivery in the country as well as the frequent strike by the NARD.

