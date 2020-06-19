Nigeria: Olam Donates N2.2 Million Palliatives to Benue Communities

Makurdi — Olam Nigeria Limited has distributed palliatives worth N2.2m to five rural communities in Benue State.

Our correspondent reports that the benefitting communities are: Gbajimgba, Daudu, Ikpayongo, and Alaide in Guma and Gwer East Local Government Areas respectively.

Unit Head of Olam in Makurdi, Raji Dele, in his address during the flag-off of distribution of food items at Gbajimgba in Guma LGA, said the gesture was meant to ameliorate hardship caused by COVID-19.

"It is in this regard that the company felt, with high sense of responsibility, to organise this palliative to ameliorate effect of COVID-19 on vulnerable members of the society who coincidentally also constitute major producers of our products," he said.

Dele noted that the widow's mite would further strengthen partnership between Olam and farmers/producers of its major products.

He called on the people to adhere strictly to prevention guidelines of COVID-19.

Responding, Vice Chairman of Guma LGA, Unde Gyor, thanked the company for the gesture to people of his locality.

The District Head of Nzorov Council Ward in Guma LGA, Chief Igbado Andu, thanked Olam and assured that the items would be distributed to deserving residents.