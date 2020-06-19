Somalia: Three Killed in Landmine Explosion in Hodan, Mogadishu

At least three people have been confirmed dead and a similar number injured following an explosion of a landmine planted in Mogadishu's Hodan district went off on Thursday police confirm.

The blast targeted government forces but went off after their vehicle passed. Police officers arrived in the area and launched an investigation.

No one has claimed responsibility for the latest attack. Terror group al-Shabab have conducted similar attacks in the past.

The incident comes barely less than three weeks after senior police was killed in Hamarweyne after landmine planted on his car went off.