Sudan: Kabbashi Arrives in Balila

18 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Member of the Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Shamsedeen Kabbashi accompanied by the Local Government Minister, Dr. Youssef Al-Dai and a number of Army, Police and Security officials arrived, Thursday, in Balila airport.

He was received, at the airport by the Acting Wali (governor) of West Kordofan State, Maj-General, Abdulla Ahmed Abdulla and a number of his government senior officials.

Kabbshi, upon arrival, briefed on the overall situations in the state of West Kordofan.

He will visit Lagawa to witness the signing of the Charter Document on cessation of hostilities between the different components of the society.

Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

