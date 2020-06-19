Sudan: Fisal Participates in Emergency ICESCO Conference

Khartoum — Minister of Culture and Information, Fisal Mohammed Salih participated, Thursday, in the video conference of the Ministers of Culture of the member-states of the Islamic Countries Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) on the future of culture after COVID-19.

The minister was one of the three ministers who were delegated to discuss the ICESCO's strategic, digital and cultural project.

The minister commended the project, expressing observations over the challenges facing it including the economic difficulties in some countries, lack of the necessary infrastructures and other related obstacles.