Sudan: Indians Stranded in Sudan Evacuated

18 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Some 183 Indians in addition to five from Buthan citizens who were stranded in Sudan, evacuated, Thursday, via Khartoum International Airport heading to New Delhi, the Indian embassy announced.

A press statement issued by the Indian embassy in Khartoum said the Indian Ambassador and all the members of the embassy were in the airport to facilitate the departure of the evacuated Indians.

The embassy thanked the government and the people of Sudan , especially, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Defense, Interior and the Civil Aviation Authority for provision of the smooth departure procedures.

