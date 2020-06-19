Nigeria: Yam Farmers Appeal for Help As Drought Persists in Plateau South

19 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ado Abubakar Musa

Jos — Yam farmers, especially those in Southern Plateau, have cried out for help as the region is seriously witnessing drought during this year's rainy season.

The farmers lamented that the shortage of the rain, currently being experienced in the area, has already caused them huge loss as most of the planted yam seeds had become rotten due to lack of rain and excessive heat.

Alhaji Zakari Yusuf, a yam farmer in Yelwa community in Shendam LGA, said: "I have lost over N2.5 million worth of yam seeds as a result of shortage of rain. I am pleading to government to come to our aid with support especially loans to enable us replant."

Miskoom Yaandem, a seasoned yam farmer in Kufayi village of Yelwa, also lamented the huge loss he incurred due to the drought.

"It is one of the biggest losses I have ever recorded in my farming business. More than N300, 000 worth of yam seeds I planted got damaged due to the drought."

Also commenting, Shaldet Andrews, a yam farmer in Mikang Local Government Area, said, "I have suffered more than N3 million loss due to the shortage of rainfall. We appeal to the government to come to our aid with a view to providing us with necessary support".

Mallam Isa Waziri and Alhaji Abdulrazak Rangmen both yam and groundnut farmers in Yelwa said they have recorded huge loss in both their groundnut and yam farms as a result of the drought.

While appealing for every necessary support, the famers prayed for Almighty God to shower them with rain to enable them to have a good harvest at the end of the season.

