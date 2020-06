Khartoum — The Empowerment Removal Committee, on Thursday, restored (48) drugs from the stores of Kanar Pharmaceutical Company, an affiliate of the arms Islamic Call Organization, on June 16, 2020.

The committee said on its Facebook page that the list of seized medicines included a number of items that are currently not available in Medical Supplies. The restored medicines which estimated at 28.593.525 SDG will be handed over to the Federal Ministry of Health through the concerned departments.