Sudan Participates in George Floyd Debate in Geneva

18 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Sudan, on Thursday, participated in the Urgent Debate, , on George Floyd, titled, (The Current Violations of Human Rights on Racial Basis and the Brutality of Police against Peaceful Protests) which organized, in Geneva, by the African Group

The session was addressed by Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohamed. the Vice-President of the African Union Commission, Michelle Bachelet, High Commissioner for Human Rights, the brother of Mr. George Floyd.

Sudan took part in the discussion on the draft resolution trying to make it reconciliatory to reflect the will of the Council to eliminate racism and discrimination against the people of African origins.

Sudanese Charge d' Affaires in Geneva, Ambassador Osman Abu-Fatma who delivered Sudan's statement welcomed the high level participation, calling for strengthening the joint cooperation to obtain the effective mechanism that capable of addressing the roots of the problems degrading the people of African origins.

He underlined that December Revolution aimed at eradication of all forms of racism and discrimination, adding that the Government of Sudan works for strengthening equality and fighting discrimination.

"The step for opening an Office for the Commission in Sudan affirms Sudan's desire to strengthen the human rights situations in Sudan" he indicated.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.