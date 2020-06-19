Sudan Participates in George Floyd Debate in Geneva

Khartoum — Sudan, on Thursday, participated in the Urgent Debate, , on George Floyd, titled, (The Current Violations of Human Rights on Racial Basis and the Brutality of Police against Peaceful Protests) which organized, in Geneva, by the African Group

The session was addressed by Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohamed. the Vice-President of the African Union Commission, Michelle Bachelet, High Commissioner for Human Rights, the brother of Mr. George Floyd.

Sudan took part in the discussion on the draft resolution trying to make it reconciliatory to reflect the will of the Council to eliminate racism and discrimination against the people of African origins.

Sudanese Charge d' Affaires in Geneva, Ambassador Osman Abu-Fatma who delivered Sudan's statement welcomed the high level participation, calling for strengthening the joint cooperation to obtain the effective mechanism that capable of addressing the roots of the problems degrading the people of African origins.

He underlined that December Revolution aimed at eradication of all forms of racism and discrimination, adding that the Government of Sudan works for strengthening equality and fighting discrimination.

"The step for opening an Office for the Commission in Sudan affirms Sudan's desire to strengthen the human rights situations in Sudan" he indicated.