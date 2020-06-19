Sudan: Kabbashi Affirms State's Commitment to Implement Items of Sorni Charter Document

18 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Lagawa — Member of the Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Shamsedeen Kabbashihas affirmed the state's commitment to implement the clauses of Sorni Charter Document which signed, Thursday, at Lagawa Locality in West Kordofan between the components of Lagawa community following the recent incidents in the locality.

The event was attended by the princes, sultans and Chieftains of the tribes of West Kordofan, the neighboring states and the FFC leaderships.

The SC Member directed the security bodies to arrest all those involved in Lagawa incidents and bring them to just trial.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.