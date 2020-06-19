Sudan: Kabbashi Affirms State's Commitment to Implement Items of Sorni Charter Document

Lagawa — Member of the Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Shamsedeen Kabbashihas affirmed the state's commitment to implement the clauses of Sorni Charter Document which signed, Thursday, at Lagawa Locality in West Kordofan between the components of Lagawa community following the recent incidents in the locality.

The event was attended by the princes, sultans and Chieftains of the tribes of West Kordofan, the neighboring states and the FFC leaderships.

The SC Member directed the security bodies to arrest all those involved in Lagawa incidents and bring them to just trial.