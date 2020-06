Khartoum — The Cabinet Affairs Minister, Dr. Omar Manis, on Thursday, issued a decree offering the employees of the public sector in the federal ministries and the affiliate units a ten-days holiday starting, Saturday, June.20-2020.

The decree based on Article (16) of the Transitional Constitutional Document for 2019 and the decision of the Higher Committee for Health Emergencies dated 17-6-2020 concerning the requested measures to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19.