Eritrea: More Contribution to Augment National Fund

18 June 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — According to the daily report from the Ministry of Health about half a million Nakfa and over 14 thousand Dollars has been contributed to bolster the National Fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accordingly, teachers and staff members of Finland Mission School in Asmara contributed 137 thousand and 30 Nakfa, Himbol Financial Service 101 thousand and 993 Nakfa, Assab Port administration 71 thousand and 672 Nakfa, Dearit steel and wood work in Keren 50 thousand Nakfa, Assab Eri-Tel 10 thousand Nakfa, Eritrean workers at the French Embassy and Alliance Francois 4 thousand and 500 Nakfa, Dekemhare sub-zone administration 9 thousand and 307 Nakfa and 817 Nakfa and foreign workers at Bisha Mining Company 14 thousand and 555 Dollars.

Similarly, a number of small businesses, cooperative associations and administrative areas across the country contributed a total of 72 thousand and 248 Nakfa.

