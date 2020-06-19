Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Eleven (11) patients were diagnosed positive for COVID-19 today in tests carried out for individuals who had completed their quarantine time in the environs of Om-Hajer, Goluj, Ali-Gidir and Ghirmaika; Gash Barka Region.

All the patients are Eritrean nationals who returned from the Sudan in recent weeks.

In spite of the ban on people's movements in the region as a whole, influx of our nationals to the country from Ethiopia, Sudan, Djibouti and Yemen through irregular land and sea routes continues to-date.

The total number of confirmed cases in the county has now risen to 142.

39 of these have recovered fully and were released from hospital in the past while the remaining 103 are receiving necessary medical treatment.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

18 June 2020