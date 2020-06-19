Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

18 June 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eleven (11) patients were diagnosed positive for COVID-19 today in tests carried out for individuals who had completed their quarantine time in the environs of Om-Hajer, Goluj, Ali-Gidir and Ghirmaika; Gash Barka Region.

All the patients are Eritrean nationals who returned from the Sudan in recent weeks.

In spite of the ban on people's movements in the region as a whole, influx of our nationals to the country from Ethiopia, Sudan, Djibouti and Yemen through irregular land and sea routes continues to-date.

The total number of confirmed cases in the county has now risen to 142.

39 of these have recovered fully and were released from hospital in the past while the remaining 103 are receiving necessary medical treatment.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

18 June 2020

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.