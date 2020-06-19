Somalia: Top Alshabaab Leader Arrested in Mogadishu Police Swoop

18 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia police forces have on Tuesday arrested members of Alshabab including senior official in Mogadishu police confirm.

According to the police spokesman, Dhame Sadik Adan the senior Al-Shabab member used to conduct attacks in Hiran region.

The senior Shabab official was identified as Hassan Abdullahi Salad famously known as Bukhari was arrested with two others members of Alshabab.

"He used to operate in the Hiran region but they later transferred him to Mogadishu," said Dhame police spokesman.

The spokesman also said they transferred the suspects to the CID for interrogation and will soon appear before the court to answer charges.

On the other hand, Mr. Dhame said the police managed to arrest an officer who killed an elderly man in Hamar Jajab on Tuesday evening after he tried to fled.

"The officer who mercilessly shot the elderly man on Tuesday evening has been arrested while planning to escape and will face the law," added the spokesman.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.