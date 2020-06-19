Somalia: Top Alshabaab Leader Arrested in Mogadishu Police Swoop

Somalia police forces have on Tuesday arrested members of Alshabab including senior official in Mogadishu police confirm.

According to the police spokesman, Dhame Sadik Adan the senior Al-Shabab member used to conduct attacks in Hiran region.

The senior Shabab official was identified as Hassan Abdullahi Salad famously known as Bukhari was arrested with two others members of Alshabab.

"He used to operate in the Hiran region but they later transferred him to Mogadishu," said Dhame police spokesman.

The spokesman also said they transferred the suspects to the CID for interrogation and will soon appear before the court to answer charges.

On the other hand, Mr. Dhame said the police managed to arrest an officer who killed an elderly man in Hamar Jajab on Tuesday evening after he tried to fled.

"The officer who mercilessly shot the elderly man on Tuesday evening has been arrested while planning to escape and will face the law," added the spokesman.