A delegation led by Qatari ambassador to Somalia Hassan Hamza Asad is set to inaugurate projects in Kismayo and meet with Jubbaland president Ahmed Madobe.

The envoy on Monday landed in Kismayo the third capital city of Somalia.

The delegation was welcomed by the deputy president of Jubbaland Mohamed Sayid Adan and other officials.

Main roads were closed and security tightened in Kismayo.