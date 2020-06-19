Sudan: Minister Gives Directives for Re-Opening Mosques and Churches

18 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Endowment has announced, Thursday, the re-opening of mosques and churches, in Khartoum state after a month-period closure to prevent COVID-19 outbreak.

The Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowment, Nasredeen Mufrah has directed the mosques committees, in coordination with the Resistance, Services and Health committees to sterilize the mosques.

The minister directed the Imams to close the mosques as soon as the prayer is ended, calling on the citizens to stop hand-shaking after the prayers.

The decision also directed the bishops, Fathers and priests to reduce prayers and to be committed to all health procedures and directives issued by the Ministry of Health in general.

