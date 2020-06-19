Sudan: COVID-19 Infections Jump to 280 Including 10 Fatalities and 146 Recovered Cases

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health has announced new 280 COVID-19 infections, 10 fatalities and 146 recovered cases taking the total number of the infections to 8020 since the start of the pandemic, according to the epidemiological report of Monday, June.15.2020.
- Countries
-
Topics
- All Topics
- Europe and Africa External Relations Food and Agriculture Game Parks Governance Health Human Rights ICT Infrastructure Innovation International Organisations Investment Labour Land and Rural Issues Latin America and Africa Legal Affairs Malaria Manufacturing Media Middle East and Africa Migration Mining Music Music Reviews NCDs NGO Nutrition
- Entertainment
- Business
- Conflict
- Environment
- Health
- Sport
- Travel
- All Topics
- Coronavirus
- Development
- BizTech
- Entertainment
- Sport
- Africa/World
- Governance
- Multimedia
- Sustainability