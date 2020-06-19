Sudan: Chinese Plane Loaded With COVID-19 Medical Supplies Arrive

18 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — A Chinese plane loaded with medicines and medical equipment landed, Thursday, in Khartoum airport in the context of the airlift to combat COVID-19 in Sudan.

The plane was received, at the airport by the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, the Chinese Ambassador to Sudan and a number of officials and medical cadres.

The State Minister, Omar Gamaredeen said in press statements that the assistances are considered as the continuation of cooperation between the two countries to fight the pandemic.

He thanked the government and the people of China for their continuous support, expressing hope that the Sudanese-Chinese cooperation will continue in all fields.

