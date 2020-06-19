Malawi: Kachale Commits to Deliver Malawi Credible Polls - Speaks On Security Arrangements

Chairperson of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Dr Chifundo Kachale says he has confidence in all the members of the Commission and he knows 'we will deliver.'

Kachale: Highest commitment of myself and the entire Commission to deliver a credible election

Briefing during a consultative meeting with members of National Elections Consultative Forum (NECOF) in Lilongwe on Friday, Kachale said:

"Honorable members, I wish to assure you of the highest commitment of myself and the entire Commission to deliver a credible election whose results will be acceptable by all stakeholders," he said.

He added that for the Commission to do a good job, 'we will always engage stakeholders to get their views but also share with them what we have.'

Kachale, a High Court judge, also updated on Covid-19 precautionary measures, receipt of ballot papers and associated materials.

He also said that the end of campaign period is this Sunday 6am and that the main tally centre will be at College of Medicine.

Kachale also briefed about results counting and results management, transport situation for polling and funding for election.

On the security arrangement, Kachale said there is a security task force that has been set up comprising MEC and security organs in the country.

"For a start, from the airport to the constituencies, ballot papers will be escorted by Malawi Defence Force (MDF) officers only.

"From the constituency to the polling stations, it will be a combination of MDF and Malawi Police Service (MPS)," he said.

Kachale said at the polling stations there will be at least two officers from police.

"However, for hotspot there will be a combination of MDF soldiers and the Malawi Police Service officer providing security.

"The Commission in collaboration with the security agencies is coming up with a map for hotspot areas," he said.

For the district tally centres it will be a combination of soldiers providing security and the Police while the main tally centre will be guarded by the MDF except that the police will man the scanner at the entrance.

