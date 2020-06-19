Malawi: Take Cover! COVID-19 Patients, Suspects Let Loose in Blantyre

Authorities' failure to pay allowances for workers at coronavirus (Covid-19) Kameza Quarantine Centre in Blantyre has taken a new and dangerous twist--frontline workers have withdrawn from work and released patients and suspects.

Kameza Isolation Centre in Chileka

It is reported that the workers have vowed not to go to back to work until they get their allowances or an assurance from the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) that their issues are being looked into.

Speaking to the media, the workers confirmed that out of seven patients and suspects, they have left one, who is on oxygen, alone at the facility.

"We have written all the relevant authorities that we have withdrawn from work and we have moved out of the facility. There is also one person who we have released but does not have transport to his home in Mzimba District, but we have informed the [District Health Office] to provide transport," one of the workers said.

A visit to the facility on Wednesday morning showed that workers locked in a meeting with Blantyre District Council Director of Health and Social Services, Dr Gift Kawalazira.

Kawalazira assured the workers that they would get the allowance and that the delay in paying them is because his office has not received additional funds from Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma).

He explained that his office was funded with K45 million in March, out of which 48 percent was used to pay allowances.

"We are also following up with the disaster department which is coordinating this; so once the support is in, we will be able to pay them. I just came here to encourage them to keep on working and to assure them that the office is doing everything it can to follow up on their arrears so that they can expedite the release of the money," Kawalazira said.

There is no comment yet from Dodma.

