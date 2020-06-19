Malawi: DC for Chitipa Dies From Coronavirus - Malawi's First High Profile Death of Pandemic

18 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Judith Moyo

District Commissioner for Chitipa Humphreys Kapalamula Gondwe has died with coronavirus (Covid-19) as the disease continues its rapid spread in Malawi.

Principal Secretary for ministry of Local Government Charles Kalemba has confirmed.

He has also said six of Kapalamula's contacts have tested positive for coronavirus.

Authorities are currently taking samples from the rest of his contacts.

Meanwhile, despite rising rates of infections, Malawi continued to open the country and social distancing measures are not followed with the political campaign for fresh presidential elections.

