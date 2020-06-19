Uganda: Tumwebaze Slams Police Over Mismanagement of Gender-Based Violence Cases

18 June 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Kelvin Atuhaire

The minister for Gender, Labour and social development, Mr Frank Tumwebaze has slammed police and its sister agencies over mismanagement of gender-based violence (GBV) cases as domestic violence continues to take its toll on families.

Mr Tumwebaze who was addressing local government leaders and security operatives in Kabarole District in western Uganda told the forces not to only focus on enforcing curfew and other directives but pay keen attention to gender-based violence as well.

"We should stop games in things of gender-based violence. Let us get these people (culprits) and arrest them. These things of saying go and settle them from home or clan members won't help. We always see cases but they never reach court. They disappear from there (police)," he said.

A tough-talking Tumwebaze asked one of the internal security organisation (ISO) operatives in the meeting to explain why their focus is only on Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group and not gender-based violence.

The operative and other law enforcement officers in the meeting responded with a nod, indicating they will work on it.

"Where is the GISO? Why is your focus on only on ADF, you should be serious on gender-based violence. We shall not only wait to fight ADF because by the time they come, someone has already killed five people in a home," the minister said before adding "I request we make this thing political. It seems people take politics serious. We decampaign those people who don't respect women, children. Why should you lead people when you don't respect the rights of others? We should make it political in that when one stands and has a case or background of gender-based violence, we don't vote for him."

Speaking to journalists Ms Peace Regis Mutuuzo, the Minister of State for Gender and Culture blamed the problem on falling income in homes, poor communication skills and not being able to stay together.

Citing the recent data from Uganda Police Force, the minister said GBV cases have soared.

"In just four months; January to April, cases of violence against children were 1, 967," she said.

According to her, the figure is almost 60 per cent of the total number of cases (3,037) of violence against children reported last year.

