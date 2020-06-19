Nigeria Moves Closer to Being Declared Polio Free

19 June 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria moved closer to being declared free of wild polio, following the completion of documentation for the free status, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

The UN health agency disclosed this on the official Twitter handle of its regional office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, @WHOAFRO.

"Today, Nigeria's complete documentation for Wild Polio virus free status was accepted by the Africa Regional Certification Commission for polio eradication (ARCC).

"It is a historic day for Nigeria, Africa and the Global Polio Programme," WHO said.

Meanwhile, Faisal Shuaib, Executive Director and CEO of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), in a tweet at @drfaisalshuaib described the documentation as historical.

"Amazing moment in history to have had our polio-eradication documentation accepted by (ARCC); the Nigeria team led by NPHCDA and partners demonstrated evidence of our polio-free status.

"Nigeria achieving a Wild Polio Virus-free status today, is significant on multiple fronts.

"I look back at the incredible leadership that has brought us here.

"Apart from President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, the two most important people who have made it possible due to their financial and technological contributions have been Mr Aliko Dangote and Mr Bill Gates.

"Thanks for this unquantifiable gift to Nigeria," he said.

NAN

Editor's Note: The story was edited to reflect that Nigeria moved closer to being declared polio free and not that Nigeria has been so declared by the WHO.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.