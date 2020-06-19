Rwanda: Expo2020 Postponed Due to COVID-19

18 June 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Ange Iliza

The 2020 Rwanda International Trade Fair, Expo2020, has been postponed to December 11-31 due to Covid-19 pandemic. It was expected to take place from July 21-August 10.

The 23rd Trade Fair has been postponed due to the fact that Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted movement of international exhibitors.

Rwanda Private Sector Federation, the organizers of the exhibition, announced the postponement on Thursday June 18.

According to Eric Kabera who is in charge of Public Relations at the Federation, it is expected that by December countries will have opened borders and movements.

"We have discussed with our exhibitors from different countries and have agreed that by December, commercial activities as well as movements will be resumed in many countries," he said.

So far, 80 per cent of expected exhibitors have registered. Of the 500 expected exhibitors, 400 from 25 countries across the globe have registered. Registration is still open.

Covid-19 precautionary measures

Kabera told The New Times that the federation is discussing how expo operations can be adjusted to Covid-19 precautionary measures.

"We started using cashless payments to pay entry fees in the last few years but we will enforce it as the only means of payment this time. We are also discussing how physical distance will be enforced," he explained.

So far, the expo ground where the Trade Fair takes place is ready. The number of exhibitors is expected to raise and exceed 500, from 496 exhibitors in 2019, given that there is additional time for exhibitors to prepare and register.

Rwanda International Trade Fair 2019 attracted 329,178 visitors. Kabera says the Federation expects more visitors in 2020 since there is more time to prepare.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow AngeIliza

Tags:PSFExhibitionRwanda International Trade FairTradeDoing Business

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.