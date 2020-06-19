Uganda: Two Remanded to Luzira for Impersonating Ura Boss

18 June 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Juliet Kigongo and Betty Ndagire

Two men have been remanded to Luzira prison after they were charged with five counts, including attempting to commit electronic fraud, impersonating a tax officer.

Francis Mutambuzi, 38, unemployed and Ronald Muhumuziibwe, a 26-year-old phone dealer on Thursday appeared before the Anti-Corruption Court Grade One Magistrate, Ms Sarah Namusobya Mutebi.

Prosecution contends that the accused and others still at large on April 27, 2020 used a fake Facebook account created in the name of John Musinguzi Rujoki, the Commissioner General of Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) to defraud one Joab Nuwasasira among others.

The two are said to have allegedly presented themselves as tax officers working with URA, whereas not, before asking Nuwasasira for Shs10m in exchange for a job offer with at the Authority.

Prosecution further alleges that Mutambuzi and Muhumuziibwe in March this year at Wandegeya, Kampala registered two simcards in the name of Johnson Bwambale which were then used by Mutambuzi upon creation of a fake Facebook account with the help of another person's national identification card. They pleaded guilty to the charge.

The two have been remanded to Luzira Prison until July 9 for further mention of their case.

Two arrested for impersonating URA commissioner general

Shs195 billion paint deal led to URA shake-up

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.