Namibia: Spotlight On JJ Smit

JJ Smit became Namibia's youngest senior national player when he made his debut against Western Province at the age of 16 and three months at Newlands in February 2012.

It was not a promising start as he was dismissed for a duck and took only one wicket, but he soon repaid the selectors' faith in him, and went on to become an indispensable member of the team, with both bat and ball.

Since then he has represented Namibia in more than 180 matches in all formats of the game, while he has scored more than 3 000 runs with a highest score of 120, and taken 236 wickets with a best performance of 5/29.

He had a brilliant season last year when he was the player of the tournament at the World Cricket League Division 2 series in Windhoek, while he also became the first Namibian cricketer to be signed by an international T20 franchise when he joined the Vancouver Knights.

In October he played a major role in securing Namibia's first-ever qualification for the T20 World Cup when he scored 59 in the deciding match against Oman. Smit talked to the Namibian Sport about the highs and lows of his career.

Who was your sporting hero as a child?

Jacques Kallis. As a small boy growing up and watching him bat and bowl was just amazing - his calmness at the crease and patience when bowling made a big impression on me. He looked after his body and managed to perform at the highest level till about 35 or 36, so I hope to do the same.

Who was the best player you ever played with?

Andre Russell, with whom I played for the Vancouver Knights last year. He is regarded as one of the best T20 players in the world and underlined that with a great performance in the final when we needed 53 runs off the last three overs and he hit 50 as we ended up drawing the game.

He has incredible self belief, but he is very down to earth and he played a big role in helping me and giving me confidence in my game.

Who was the best player you have played against?

Yuvraj Singh. I was so nervous when the captain gave me the ball and he was batting. All I could see was this massive figure in our sport, tapping his bat, while I was running in to bowl. I can't remember much of that over, but he is definitely the best batsman I've bowled to.

The best bowler I've played against is Bilal Khan from Oman. Every time we play against Oman we know he is a danger, and he seems to pick up wickets every time he bowls. He is very quick and very good at swinging the new ball, and reverse swinging the old ball.

Who was the best coach you have played under?

Our current coach Pierre de Bruyn. When he arrived in 2019 he changed the whole way I think about cricket. He challenges me daily to be a better cricketer and a better person, he is a hard coach that demands the best and does not leave any stone unturned. I know this lockdown is driving him crazy because he can't be with his squad doing what he loves.

What was your most memorable match?

Our second 50-over match against Scotland in 2017. We lost our first match against them by 30-odd runs but got off to a great start in the second with Stevie (Baard) and Zane (Green) smashing their quick bowlers to all parts.

Both of them reached their fifties before the 20th over, while Craig Williams also scored a 50. Our bowlers then put in a great performance to restrict them while Tangeni (Lungameni) took one of the best catches I have ever seen, and we won the match by 50 runs.

What was the highlight of your career?

Qualifying for the T20 World Cup in Dubai last year. That feeling when we got the last wicket and the win was the best moment in my career so far, and what made it even more special was when I won the player of the match award.

And the lowlight of your career?

Every time we did not qualify for a World Cup. We lost many games that were very close, and not making it was very tough on the team.

Name your best Namibian squad.

LP van der Westhuizen, Stephen Baard, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Raymond van Schoor, Gerrie Snyman, JP Kotze (wicket keeper), Jan Frylinck, Sarel Burger, Louis Klazinga and Bernard Scholtz. Twelfth man: Nicolaas Scholtz.