Cameroon: Hemicycle - Four Bills Submitted for Senate's Scrutiny

Presented in plenary on June 17, 2020, they have to do with illicit tobacco trade, statistical activities, women's development and conservation of great apes.

After being examined in the Chairmen's Conference, the Senate on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, received four government bills. Senate President, Marcel Niat Njifenji, presented them in plenary. The first has to do with authorizing the President to proceed with Cameroon's accession to the Agreement on the Conservation of Gorillas and their Habitats. It was adopted in Paris, France on October 26, 2007. The explanatory note says Cameroon stands to benefit from the support of international partners in the implementation of measures to prevent human-gorilla conflicts if the bill is passed.

The second bill is to authorize the Head of State to ratify the Statute of the Women Development Organisation in the member states of the Organisation of the Islamic Conference, OIC. Cameroon signed the instrument in Dhaka, Bangladesh on May 6, 2019. If passed, the bill will improve services provided by women's management institutions.

The third bill is on regulating statistical activities in Cameroon. It aims to reform the current legislation governing statistics that date back to 1991. The bill will make it possible for public enterprises responsible for producing official statistics to allow private entities to collect, process and analyze statistical information under certain conditions.

The last of the bills is to allow the President to ratify the Protocol to Eliminate the Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products. By so doing, Cameroon will better protect the health of its citizens, national security and augment tax revenues.