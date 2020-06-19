Cameroon: Fight Against COVID 19 - Education Stakeholders Fortify Strategies

A one-day workshop has been organized to evaluate barrier measures in the school milieu.

Two weeks into school reopening after the Covid 19 shut down, education stakeholders in the Littoral region have organized a one-day workshop to assess measures that were put in place to combat the spread of Covid 19 with campuses. The meeting that took place on June 16, 2020 at the Littoral governor's office brought together school principals and other stakeholders from the four divisions of the region. The meeting that was chaired by the inspector general in the littoral governor's office Aboubakar Njikam, saw the sharing of experiences and exchange of notes by the different stakeholders to ensure that all barrier measures to stop the spread of Covid 19 in the school milieu were practiced by all. The inspector general used the opportunity to remind the school authorities on the dangers of Covid 19. He called on school authorities to do their best to protect school children. For the regional Delegate of Secondary Education Guillaume Edjang Njenji, all the secondary schools were strictly respecting the barrier measures. He sounded off that the region has not registered any Covid 19 positive or suspected case in the school arena. He urged the school authorities to continue respecting the measures. He also thanked individuals and institutions who have provided anti Covid 19 materials to some schools to fight the pandemic.

During the exchanges, the principal of Government High School Joss, Jean Ndebia, explained that they have over 1,300 students in examination classes who are currently attending school. As a result, he went on, they have divided the students into two groups with the first beginning at 7: 30am - 12am, the second group begins at 12:30 to 5pm all to avoid over crowded environment. He said the school is been disinfected everyday from 5pm - 6pm and children are expected to wash their hand before entering the school and class. While the principal of Government Bilingual Technical High School Bonadoumbe said apart from the conventional measures they have also instituted the disinfectant of shoes before each person enter the school.

At the end of the meeting, some recommendations included the incorporation of a "minute de Covid" before each lesson during which peer educators will brief their mates on the pandemic. Participants also agreed to continue with the barrier measures already in place and to ensure that only 24 desks for 24 students per class and they sit in a "Z" format. They also requested for more training on Covid 19.