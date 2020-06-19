Liberia: Monrovia City Mayor Undergoes COVID-19 Test, Encourages Monrovians to Turnout for Voluntary Testing

press release

Monrovia — The Mayor of Monrovia has undergone voluntary testing for coronavirus and is urging all residents within Monrovia to follow his example by turning up at any of the sample collection sites to give samples for testing for the COVID-19.

He tested negative for the virus.

His specimen was taken on Monday, June 15 at the William V. S. Tubman High School in Sinkor.

The Mayor is part of a few government officials who have adhered to health authorities' appeal for voluntary testing amidst a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Liberia.

The Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) have been calling on the public, especially public officials to voluntarily avail themselves for COVID-19 test. This, the health minister said would help in tracking cases in the country.

Liberia currently has 516 confirmed cases, 243 active cases, 240 recovery and 33 deaths with the total of 12 counties affected.

Speaking to journalists after the disclosure of his test result, cheerful Koijee expressed profound gratitude to medical practitioners across the country for their invaluable and professional services to save lives.

"Medical practitioners are the true heroes and heroines in the fight against the deadly coronavirus and we must all appreciate them for their efforts. We call on them to continue their unforgettable services rendered to patients at various COVID-19 treatment centers, and other health facilitates across the country," Mayor Koijee said.

He added, "Please have courage and do your test, it's not a death sentence having the virus, the sooner you know your status, the better for you."

Mayor Koijee has also disclosed that several of those recruited as Active Case Finders, Communicators, Mobilizers and supervisors by MCC, NPHIL and LCP have done their test with few results proving positive.

"We concluded our coronavirus testing and it came negative, our hearts go out to several still hanging there at the 14 Military Hospital undergoing care from trained medical practitioners including few of our active case finders, mobilizers, communicators and supervisors," he said.

The Monrovia City Mayor reechoed calls for every employee of the Monrovia City Government as well as Active Case Finders, Mobilizers and Communicators to lead by example by participating in the voluntary COVID-19 testing exercise.