Liberia: Woman Allegedly Linked to Stealing At Wedding Ceremonies Finally Arrested By Police

19 June 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Augustine T. Tweh

Monrovia — A woman identified as Marie Flomo, 35, has spent her first night behind bars at the Monrovia Central Prison for allegedly stealing from people at wedding ceremonies.

Flomo was arrested by the Liberia National Police on June 15, for the commission of the crimes of Theft of Property, Burglary, Criminal Trespass and Robbery. She was forwarded to the Monrovia City Court on Thursday, June 18.

According to police charge sheet, Ms. Weazea L. Wongbay was getting marry on Sunday, February 1, 2020 , in the preparation process, Madam Flomo went to where the ceremony was being conducted and pretended she was sent by the bridal party to collect the bags that contained phones and some valuable items.

Madam Flomo then collected the items from the trunk of the car and made away with them.

Madam Wongbay said after the wedding ceremony, she went to collect her handbag, which contains one 18Karats of gold watch, US$200.000, itel cell phone valued US$50.00 and one I-Phone worth US$1,200,00, but she could not be found.

Andrew Anderson, another victim, told police investigators that on the same day some valuable items and unspecified amount of money were stolen by an unknown person at the River View in St. Paul Bridge where he had gone to attend a friend's wedding ceremony.

Sentho Kargbo, another victim of Ms. Flomo's alleged action, said that on February 12, 2018 defendant Flomo stole her phone during her aunt's wedding.

Police investigation, according to the charge sheet, held defendant Flomo responsible for the alleged stealing of missing items at the wedding ceremonies.

"Defendant Marie Flomo, with criminal intent, purposely, knowingly and unlawfully took from ten complainants the total sum of USD$50831.00, under the pretense of helping in several wedding ceremonies and shop keys missing from her."

The Police findings continue: "Defendant Flomo was seen on different occasions by the victims/complainants at their wedding ceremonies during which time she pretended to be member of one of the bridal parties which convinced people partaking in the wedding to feel free to operate and entrust her with property and even gain easy access to the wedding hall of the above mentioned complainants for which she (Flomo) took from their shops and bags monies and goods from rooms."

The police findings also indicted that the photographs produced from the victims' phones show that defendant Flomo stole both cash and valuable items.

However, Ms. Flomo later told judicial reporters that stealing at wedding ceremonies is her habit.

"Stealing from people is the usual business that I do. At least, I am not selling myself but stealing. I have built three houses from this, so I will tell my mother to sell one of my houses to pay for the items that I stole," Madam Flomo told reporters.

Bragging, Madam Flomo explained she is well established and financially potent from her crimes, adding, "Even though I can steal but I am not hungry. I am well established more than those who mocking me."

