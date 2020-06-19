Liberia: LISCR FC Confirm Sam Kollie's Departure

Monrovia — LISCR FC have confirmed the departure of striker Sam Kollie, who joined the club in 2018.

The club thanked the striker and wished him good luck, in a Facebook post on June 10, 2020.

"We can confirm the departure of Sam Kollie after the expiration of his contract. We thank Sam for his many contributions to the club and we wish him all the very best, "the Shipping Boys posted.

LISCR signed the forward from Fassell FC as a free agent on a three-year deal in February of 2018.

The Liberian international however failed to impress at LISCR and was sent on loan to Watanga FC in the 2019 league Season.

The striker scored fewer goals for the "Shipping Boys" and failed to secure his place in the team.

Before making the move to LISCR FC, he had a difficult spell during the LFA 2017/2018 season with his former club Fassell FC where getting the ball at the back of the net became a mountain to climb. He was hoping to recover his best form at LISCR FC.

The striker was among several players whose ambition of lifting the 1st Division Championship with FC Fassell during the 2017/2018 season was dashed after the club was found guilty of fielding ineligible players.

Prior to joining LISCR FC, Kollie was among the best strikers on the local scene for years. The 26 year-old frontman helped Fassell FC win the 2014 Liberian FA Cup and represented the "Soccer Missionaries" in the 2015 CAF Confederation Cup.

He made his debut for the senior national team of Liberia on May 18, 2014 in Liberia's 1-0 win over Lesotho.