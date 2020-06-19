Namibia: Nedbank Rock and Rut Series to Start

AFTER a postponement caused by the Covid-19 lockdown, which led to the cancellation of all sporting activities, the 2020 edition of the Nedbank Rock and Rut XC Series will officially start at the IJG Trails at Kleine Kuppe on Saturday.

The aim of the XC series is to collect points over a series of five races, wherein skills can be improved and cyclists can grow in the cycling community. The series which takes place on an annual basis, is highly anticipated in the cycling community.

This year Nedbank Rock and Rut XC series will introduce an XC marathon route, which is less technical, to attract more novice mountain bikers. Rock and Rut Mountain Bike Club PRO, Wesley Pieters, said the club had taken the financial effects of the lockdown into consideration and reduced membership and race registration fees.

"The committee has decided to reduce membership and registration fees for this year to ease the financial burden that many households are facing. Race registration costs have been reduced to accommodate more riders and to give back to the cycling community," he said.

Pieters further explained that Covid-19 had not spared the sport which has also been adversely affected.

"Some cyclists may unfortunately have to reconsider participating in some events because of job losses and salary cuts. For other members this time was an opportunity to cycle more, since they had more 'free' time. There has, however, been an increase in the number of health enthusiasts turning to cycling as a way to keep active."

The organisers have assured that social distancing precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of participants. To register for the series and for more information visit www.rockandrut.org.