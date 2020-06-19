Zimbabwe: Urban Council Workers Demand 35 Percent Salary Hike

19 June 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Zimbabwe Urban Council Workers Union (ZUCWU) has written to all urban councils demanding a minimum basic salary of $7 426, representing an increase of 35% from the current $2 549.

ZUCWU general-secretary Kudakwashe Munengiwa in his letter said although the government had set $2 549 as the minimum wage in April in line with the statutory instrument (SI) 81 of 2020, the amount has subsequently been windswept by inflation.

"While SI 81 of 2020 which set the minimum wage at ZW$2 549,74 was a noble gesture from government, it has since been taken over by events," Munengiwa said in a letter dated June 15 and addressed to mayors, town clerks and local board secretaries.

"According to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency, the poverty datum line (PDL) increased to ZW$7 426 in April. We are, therefore, against that background requesting for an urgent review of salaries in line with the prevailing inflation trends or alternatively pegging the same in hard currency.

"There is also need to be guided by the International Labour Organisation recommendation that the poverty datum line should be used as a benchmark or reference point in determining minimum wages."

Munengiwa confirmed writing the letter in an interview Thursday.

"Councils should adjust workers' salaries in view of the prevailing economic environment," he told NewZimbabwe.com.

Urban Councils' Association of Zimbabwe (UCAZ) president Josiah Makombe who is also Gweru mayor, said urban councils would engage employees in their new demands.

"As local authorities, we can't violate the SI but as for the new demands by workers, it's well known that local authorities are financially struggling," he said.

"The workers are right in referring to the PDL but it's all an issue of capacity on the part of councils. We will always negotiate with our employees hence there is need for stakeholders and ratepayers to honour their obligations so that in turn we can also be able to pay."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.