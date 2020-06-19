Ghana: Kemeh - Govt Must Make Boxing Attractive to Youth

A Ghanaian world title prospect, Dodzi Kemeh has urged government to invest in boxing to make it attractive for the youth.

According to him, government can only reap the full benefits of the sports -raising world champions and Olympic gold medalists - after investing heavily in the sport's development and promotion.

Speaking to the Times Sports yesterday, Kemeh, an IBF Africa super welterweight champion said one of the ways government can support boxing is by providing job opportunities and other income sustaining activities for the boxers so they can concentrate on the sport.

"In my view, boxers can be allowed work in the military, police and other sectors so they could have something to rely on aside boxing.

"That will reduce the hardships that boxers currently face prior and post COVID-19 era and ensure they have something else to rely upon after active sports, "he explained.

He urged the public to support the boxers within their communities, adding that "there is hope for Ghanaian boxers as far as winning world titles were concerned."

On his career progress, Kemeh remains optimistic about becoming a world champion soon.

The 29-year-old said, his only stumbling block has been the COVID-19 pandemic which has halted boxing and other sporting activities globally.

Dodzi was scheduled to engage in an International Boxing Federation (IBF) Africa Super welter boxing bout on April 11 under ACE Power Promotions event dubbed "Thunder in the Volta."

However, the fight had been postponed in adherence to government cancellation of public events in the country as a result of the outbreak of the pandemic.

Dodzi who currently holds the IBF Africa super welterweight title, said "but for COVID-19, I would have defended my title and will be looking forward to other challenges ahead of a world title shot."

"I am still training on daily basis; dreaming to become a world champion for Ghana within a couple of years after boxing resumes, "he stated.

"I have a lot to show the boxing community and Ghanaians would soon see my capabilities on the global stage and will in the end make everyone proud, "he stressed.