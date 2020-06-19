Ghana: Dome-Kwabenya MP Outlines Devt Agenda for Constituency

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has outlined a six-point development agenda, as she seeks for re-election ahead of the 2020 primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The development plan contained in a seven paged manifesto of the MP, who doubles as the Minister of State in Charge of Procurement, tackle areas such as; education, health, roads and infrastructure development, sports, water and sanitation, and women empowerment.

The manifesto also highlighted some 60 programmes, projects and interventions in her constituency in the last eight years to make a case for her re-election to serve a third term in office as MP.

With regards to party development and organisation, Ms Safo summarised her interventions in equipping the NPP at the constituency level and throwing more light on her manifesto in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, promised to revamp students' scholarship scheme and also introduce Free Vacation Classes for Senior High School students of the Kwabenya Day School.

In addition, she pledged to construct four six-unit classroom blocks for the Old Ashongman M/A Basic School, Dome Cluster of Schools, Kwabenya M/A Basic School and Agbogba Cluster of Schools, and provide 350 dual desks to end shift system in Dome Kwabenya and also assured to continually work with the municipal engineer, relevant ministry and state agencies to rehabilitate more roads in the constituency.

Some prioritised developments, should she be given the nod by delegates and subsequently, by her constituents would include; the Agbogba-Akatsi Abor, Agbogba Police Container Junction-Cosway-Down, Agbogba Station-Pokuase Ecowas, Narhman(Bohye) Main and Area, 20km of Haatso Area and the Abladjei-Abokobi Community road networks.

In the area of sports, Ms Safo noted that funding from the Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC) for the construction of a modern football AstroTurf park in the Kwabenya Cluster of Schools' park had been negotiated, to develop the talent of the youth in the constituency.

The Dome-Kwabenya MP is a member of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption (APNAC), African Women Leaders Network (AWLN), Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians, Ghana Bar Association, Commonwealth Lawyers Association and Member of the Women Political Leaders Forum.

She chairs the Women Caucus of Parliament and also the Resolutions Committee of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, Africa Region.