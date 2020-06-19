Angola: Bié Electoral Commission Gets New Premises

19 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cuito — The Provincial Electoral Commission (CPE) in Bié has, since Thursday, its own facilities inaugurated in the municipality of Cuito by the chairperson of the National Electoral Commission (CNE), Manuel Pereira da Silva.

The inauguration was witnessed by the governor of Bié, Pereira Alfredo, vice-governors for the Political, Economic and Social, Technical and Infrastructure areas, António Manuel and José Fernando Tchatuvela, respectively, as well as by members of the Government and senior officials of the institution.

Started in 2014 and with some stoppages due to financial difficulties, the construction and equipping of the infrastructure was budgeted at nearly 290 million Kwanzas supported by the State.

It was built in an area of 3,600 square meters. It includes the office of the Chairperson of the CPE, two meeting rooms, one for the scrutiny of 70 computer operators, a warehouse, a video surveillance system, a generator to supply electricity in the event of general network failures, as well as parking for vehicles.

To date, the CPE in Bié has operated in the building of the Trade Union of the National Workers of Angola (UNTA-CS), on a rental basis.

On that occasion, the CNE spokesman, Lucas Kilundo, considered the work "an added value", pointing out that it is part of the program started in 2014, aiming to provide the institution with its own provincial headquarters, to ensure greater functionality and dignifying the employees in the performance of tasks, as well as saving resources with infrastructure leases.

