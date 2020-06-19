Tanzanian Firm Makes Face Shields From Plastic Bottles

Allen Kimambo is the man behind Zaidi Recyclers, which makes protective face shields from plastic bottles.

He partnered with Tanzania Recyclers Association (TARA) to save the business and the jobs of all 38 workers.

The company started in 2016 and sourced and recycled waste papers locally then imported them oversees. Mr Kimambo mostly exported to customers in China and India. However, global lockdowns and restrictions dried up new orders.

"The key is to remain relevant and not to panic," he said. His company is now making 6,000 units of protective face shields that go for about $2 each and orders are flooding in from Tanzania's health sector.

The company has employed various measures to be relevant such as supplying sanitisers, facemasks and producing face shields.

"The firm has had to take on extra costs to protect its employees while keeping the business operational, including proving transportation to and from the workplace," said Haikael Raphael TARA co-ordinator.